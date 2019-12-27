Celtic v Rangers: Pick your combined Old Firm XI

Callum McGregor &amp; Ryan Jack
Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers
Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 29 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in a crucial fixture at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but who would you pick in a combined Old Firm XI?

Would you go for Celtic's Callum McGregor or Ryan Jack of Rangers? Or perhaps you'd choose both? Make and share your choices here...

Pick your combined Rangers & Celtic XI

