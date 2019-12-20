Football gossip: Arteta, Havertz, Sane, Pogba, Haaland, Guardiola, Xhaka

Manchester City and Manchester United face competition from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign 20-year-old Germany midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Manchester City were shocked by Arsenal's official announcement of their appointment of Mikel Arteta as manager after finding out via TV and social media. (Mail)

Manchester City's Germany midfielder Leroy Sane, 23, has decided he wants to join Bayern Munich.(Bild - in German)

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the France midfielder, 26, wants to stay at Manchester United and "win prizes", but needs more support from the club. (Telegraph)

Raiola said he was "sorry" he had been unable to unite Pogba with Real Madrid's French manager Zinedine Zidane in the summer window. (Star)

Meanwhile, United will refuse to allow Pogba's future to be linked to any negotiations for RB Salzburg's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 19, by Raiola, who represents both players. (Standard)

Pep Guardiola's future as Manchester City manager depends on whether he receives backing in the Champions League. (The Athletic, via Mirror)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful the club will bring in reinforcements in January. (Manchester Evening News)

United expect two new players to join them next month. (Goal)

Arsenal's Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, is in talks with Hertha Berlin over a January move to the Bundesliga side. (ESPN)

Hertha boss Jurgen Klinsmann wants a defensive midfielder and is also considering Tottenham's Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama, 28. (Telegraph)

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, is desperate to leave Arsenal. (Mirror)

Bordeaux are interested in a January move for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, but the 33-year-old France forward is hoping to join Inter Milan. (Goal)

Former Manchester United and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, is open to a move to Everton once Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as manager is confirmed. (Talksport)

Serie A clubs Juventus and Inter Milan are set to battle it out for Sweden and Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, 19, Italy and Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, 19, and Italy and Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, 22. (Calciomercato)

Paris St-Germain are in talks with Juventus over a swap deal for Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, which could see Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 25, move in the opposite direction. (Mail)

Manchester City and Real Madrid are ready to battle for PSG's 25-year-old Brazil defender Marquinhos. (Le10sport - in French)

Steve Bruce wants to have 27-year-old England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey's future at Newcastle decided before focusing on January signings. (Telegraph)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is targeting "two or three" new signings in the January transfer window. (BBC Sheffield)

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg is close to agreeing to become the new head coach of Swedish club Malmo. (Sportal - in Swedish)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants England striker Jermain Defoe, 37, to remain at Ibrox for another season. (Times)