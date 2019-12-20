Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich striker to undergo groin operation

Robert Lewandowski scored the quickest quadruple in Champions League history against Red Star Belgrade in November

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will undergo a groin operation following the German champions' final game of the year against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The Bundesliga's top goalscorer with 19 goals after 16 games, Lewandowski is expected to be out for 10 to 14 days.

Bayern are third in the German top flight and will have a four-week winter break after Saturday's fixture.

"We don't want to lose any time," said Bayern manager Hansi Flick on Friday.

Lewandowski became the Bundesliga's all-time third highest goalscorer with his 221st goal in 306 games in the competition against Freiburg on Wednesday.

Bayern beat Freiburg 3-1 courtesy of two goals in injury time to remain four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, as they chase an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Lewandowski has made a blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign, scoring in the first 15 of Bayern's European and Bundesliga games and netting the quickest quadruple in Champions League history against Red Star Belgrade in November.

He has scored 30 goals in 24 games across all competitions for Bayern this season.