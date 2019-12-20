Real Sociedad invite entire village of Becerril to watch game after 8-0 thrashing

Real Sociedad scored six second-half goals as they defeated Becerril 8-0 in the Copa del Rey second round

It is certainly the season of goodwill in Spain - a time for coming together and putting 8-0 thrashings aside.

Spanish fourth division side Becerril endured a torrid evening against Real Sociedad, who sit sixth in La Liga, in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

However, it was not a complete nightmare for Becerril - a northern Spanish village with just 754 inhabitants - as the whole population received an invitation to a future match from Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay.

At a match of their choice, the people of Becerril, along with the club's players and staff, will have their transport, tickets and dinner paid for as they take in some top-flight action at Anoeta Stadium.

Becerril president Juan Antonio Redondo told Spanish newspaper Marca: "The match was a real festival of football and we are very grateful for how we were treated by Real Sociedad and how they consoled us after the thrashing."

He added: "We'll take a look at our calendar and as soon as we can we'll all be delighted to come to San Sebastian."