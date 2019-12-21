First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Amiens 0.
Paris Saint Germain v Amiens
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 22DialloSubstituted forVerrattiat 22'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 10Neymar
- 18Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 6Verratti
- 16Rico
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 19Sarabia
- 21Herrera
- 33Aouchiche
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 3Calabresi
- 25Lefort
- 12Dibassy
- 14Aleesami
- 8Zungu
- 5GnahoreBooked at 28mins
- 28Diabaté
- 6Monconduit
- 20Mendoza
- 15Konaté
Substitutes
- 11Otero
- 16Dreyer
- 17Blin
- 19Akolo
- 23Lahne
- 27Chedjou
- 29Cornette
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Konaté (Amiens).
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddy Gnahore.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Booking
Eddy Gnahore (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddy Gnahore (Amiens).
Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).
Moussa Konaté (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bongani Zungu (Amiens).
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Abdou Diallo because of an injury.
Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens).
Attempt missed. Bongani Zungu (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddy Gnahore.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.