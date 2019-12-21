French Ligue 1
PSG1Amiens0

Paris Saint Germain v Amiens

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 22DialloSubstituted forVerrattiat 22'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 10Neymar
  • 18Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 6Verratti
  • 16Rico
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 33Aouchiche

Amiens

  • 1Gurtner
  • 3Calabresi
  • 25Lefort
  • 12Dibassy
  • 14Aleesami
  • 8Zungu
  • 5GnahoreBooked at 28mins
  • 28Diabaté
  • 6Monconduit
  • 20Mendoza
  • 15Konaté

Substitutes

  • 11Otero
  • 16Dreyer
  • 17Blin
  • 19Akolo
  • 23Lahne
  • 27Chedjou
  • 29Cornette
Referee:
Eric Wattellier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamAmiens
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Amiens 0.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Régis Gurtner.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Konaté (Amiens).

Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

Attempt blocked. John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddy Gnahore.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arturo Calabresi (Amiens).

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Bongani Zungu (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Booking

Eddy Gnahore (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eddy Gnahore (Amiens).

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Moussa Konaté (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bongani Zungu (Amiens).

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Abdou Diallo because of an injury.

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens).

Attempt missed. Bongani Zungu (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Leandro Paredes.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eddy Gnahore.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st December 2019

  • PSGParis Saint Germain1AmiensAmiens0
  • DijonDijon2MetzMetz1
  • MarseilleMarseille0NîmesNîmes0
  • MonacoMonaco2LilleLille1
  • MontpellierMontpellier2BrestBrest0
  • NantesNantes1AngersAngers0
  • NiceNice3ToulouseToulouse0
  • ReimsReims1LyonLyon1
  • RennesRennes0BordeauxBordeaux0
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg1Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1815034093145
2Marseille1910632620636
3Nantes1910271716132
4Lille199462418631
5Rennes189452317631
6Reims187741610628
7Monaco188462826228
8Bordeaux197662821727
9Montpellier197662419527
10Nice198382827127
11Strasbourg198382223-127
12Lyon1975729181126
13Angers197482024-425
14Saint-Étienne197482128-725
15Brest195772122-122
16Dijon195591421-720
17Amiens184592033-1317
18Metz193791628-1216
19Nîmes182791229-1713
20Toulouse1933131939-2012
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you