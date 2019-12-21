German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig3Augsburg1

RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg: Hosts set to win 'Herbstmeisterschaft' after victory

RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig are in their third season in the top flight

RB Leipzig are set to become the first team from what was formerly East Germany to top the Bundesliga during the winter break after coming from behind to beat Augsburg.

The 10-year-old club are three points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach, who visit Hertha Berlin at 17:30 GMT, with a goal difference better by 13.

Leipzig trailed to Florian Niederlechner's early goal but Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick and Yussuf Poulsen scored in the final 22 minutes to turn it around.

Bayern Munich, who have won the past seven titles, beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay within four points of top spot.

Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to score a late goal for the second game in a row - the Dutch teenager has scored two Bundesliga goals in a total of eight minutes. Serge Gnabry added a second.

Barring a Gladbch thrashing, Leipzig will be the first team from the old East Germany to win the informal Herbstmeisterschaft - the crown of autumn champions, sometimes known as winter champions.

No side from that region has won the Bundesliga since Germany was reunified in 1990.

Leipzig are in their third season in the top flight, having been promoted four times in their first seven years after being founded by Red Bull.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 14AdamsSubstituted forPoulsenat 86'minutes
  • 16Klostermann
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 27Laimer
  • 31DemmeSubstituted forSabitzerat 65'minutes
  • 8Haidara
  • 18Nkunku
  • 21SchickBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMukieleat 83'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 7Sabitzer
  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 19Wolf
  • 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 22Mukiele
  • 26Ampadu
  • 28Mvogo

Augsburg

  • 21Koubek
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 19UduokhaiBooked at 44mins
  • 22Borduchi
  • 18JedvajSubstituted forMorávekat 60'minutes
  • 10BaierBooked at 68mins
  • 23Richter
  • 16VargasBooked at 72mins
  • 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
  • 9CórdovaSubstituted forHahnat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Luthe
  • 3Pedersen
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 14Morávek
  • 20Schieber
  • 24Jensen
  • 28Hahn
  • 31Max
  • 36Oxford
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
40,562

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, FC Augsburg 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, FC Augsburg 1.

Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 3, FC Augsburg 1. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner following a fast break.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Tyler Adams.

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Patrik Schick.

Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

André Hahn (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. André Hahn replaces Sergio Córdova.

Booking

Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 2, FC Augsburg 1. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.

Attempt blocked. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Vargas.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

Stephan Lichtsteiner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Attempt saved. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Florian Niederlechner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Sergio Córdova.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

Booking

Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Iago.

Attempt missed. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Daniel Baier.

Booking

Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Augsburg 1. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Diego Demme.

Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig17114248202837
2B Mgladbach17112433181535
3Bayern Munich17103446222433
4B Dortmund1786341241730
5Schalke178632921830
6B Leverkusen178452321228
7Hoffenheim178362528-327
8Freiburg177552723426
9Wolfsburg176651818024
10Augsburg176562831-323
11Union Berlin166281922-320
12Hertha Berlin175482229-719
13Frankfurt165382627-118
14Mainz1760112539-1418
15Köln1752101932-1317
16Werder Bremen173592341-1814
17Düsseldorf1633101635-1912
18Paderborn1623111835-179
View full German Bundesliga table

