Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, FC Augsburg 1.
RB Leipzig 3-1 Augsburg: Hosts set to win 'Herbstmeisterschaft' after victory
RB Leipzig are set to become the first team from what was formerly East Germany to top the Bundesliga during the winter break after coming from behind to beat Augsburg.
The 10-year-old club are three points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach, who visit Hertha Berlin at 17:30 GMT, with a goal difference better by 13.
Leipzig trailed to Florian Niederlechner's early goal but Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick and Yussuf Poulsen scored in the final 22 minutes to turn it around.
Bayern Munich, who have won the past seven titles, beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay within four points of top spot.
Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to score a late goal for the second game in a row - the Dutch teenager has scored two Bundesliga goals in a total of eight minutes. Serge Gnabry added a second.
Barring a Gladbch thrashing, Leipzig will be the first team from the old East Germany to win the informal Herbstmeisterschaft - the crown of autumn champions, sometimes known as winter champions.
No side from that region has won the Bundesliga since Germany was reunified in 1990.
Leipzig are in their third season in the top flight, having been promoted four times in their first seven years after being founded by Red Bull.
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 14AdamsSubstituted forPoulsenat 86'minutes
- 16Klostermann
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 27Laimer
- 31DemmeSubstituted forSabitzerat 65'minutes
- 8Haidara
- 18Nkunku
- 21SchickBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMukieleat 83'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 7Sabitzer
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 13Ilsanker
- 19Wolf
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 22Mukiele
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
Augsburg
- 21Koubek
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 19UduokhaiBooked at 44mins
- 22Borduchi
- 18JedvajSubstituted forMorávekat 60'minutes
- 10BaierBooked at 68mins
- 23Richter
- 16VargasBooked at 72mins
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
- 9CórdovaSubstituted forHahnat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Luthe
- 3Pedersen
- 11Gregoritsch
- 14Morávek
- 20Schieber
- 24Jensen
- 28Hahn
- 31Max
- 36Oxford
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 40,562
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, FC Augsburg 1.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 3, FC Augsburg 1. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Timo Werner following a fast break.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Tyler Adams.
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Patrik Schick.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
André Hahn (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. André Hahn replaces Sergio Córdova.
Booking
Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 2, FC Augsburg 1. Patrik Schick (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Attempt blocked. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Vargas.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Attempt saved. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Florian Niederlechner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Sergio Córdova.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Booking
Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Iago.
Attempt missed. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Daniel Baier.
Booking
Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Augsburg 1. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Diego Demme.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a cross.