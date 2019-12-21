Barcelona v Alavés
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 22Vidal
- 5Busquets
- 19Aleñá
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 21de Jong
- 24Firpo
- 27Pérez
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 4Ely
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 3Duarte
- 18Vidal
- 15Muñoz
- 20Pons
- 19García Sánchez
- 22Wakaso
- 7Pérez
Substitutes
- 5Laguardia
- 9Joselu
- 11Rioja
- 13Sivera
- 17Marín
- 24Burke
- 29Sainz
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López