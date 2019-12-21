Spanish La Liga
Barcelona15:00Alavés
Venue: Camp Nou, Spain

Barcelona v Alavés

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 22Vidal
  • 5Busquets
  • 19Aleñá
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 21de Jong
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Pérez

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Aguirregabiria
  • 4Ely
  • 23Navarro Jiménez
  • 3Duarte
  • 18Vidal
  • 15Muñoz
  • 20Pons
  • 19García Sánchez
  • 22Wakaso
  • 7Pérez

Substitutes

  • 5Laguardia
  • 9Joselu
  • 11Rioja
  • 13Sivera
  • 17Marín
  • 24Burke
  • 29Sainz
Referee:
Mario Melero López

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona17113343202336
2Real Madrid17106133122136
3Sevilla1810442317634
4Getafe1786326161030
5Atl Madrid177821810829
6Real Sociedad178452820828
7Ath Bilbao177641912727
8Valencia177642724327
9Granada187382425-124
10Osasuna175842220223
11Levante177282226-423
12Real Betis176562429-523
13Villarreal176473025522
14Alavés175481824-619
15Real Valladolid174761420-619
16Eibar185491828-1019
17Mallorca1843111832-1415
18Celta Vigo173591425-1114
19Leganés1724111228-1610
20Espanyol1724111232-2010
View full Spanish La Liga table

