St Johnstone: Callum Booth earns contract extension as he 'steadies ship' in defence

Callum Booth (right) made his second St Johnstone appearance in the win over Hearts

Callum Booth has been rewarded for "steadying the ship" in St Johnstone's defence with a contract extension until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old left-back, who was released by Scottish Championship club Dundee United in the summer, signed a three-month deal in September.

But he only broke into Tommy Wright's side in the latest two games.

"Him and Liam Gordon, you could say, have steadied the ship at the back for us," Wright said.

"We have had two clean sheets - hopefully that will continue."

A goalless draw in Kilmarnock has been followed by a 1-0 win away to Hearts as Saints ended a run of four games without a win to move off the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

Booth is certain to retain his place against St Mirren when Saints get the chance to leapfrog the ninth-placed visitors on Saturday.

"He has used his experience, he knows the league and he knows when to get forward and support Matty Kennedy on that side," Wright said.

"He has done really well and, even before he got into the team, I was wanting to keep him, so he deserves to get a contract extension."

St Johnstone also recently handed a new long-term contract to Ali McCann and fellow midfielder Murray Davidson has been hugely impressed with the 20-year-old, who has made 19 appearances this season.

"If Ali keeps progressing the way he is, he has got a big future in the game," the 31-year-old predicted. "I noticed a big difference when he came back from his loan spell at Stranraer last year.

"Ali is very level headed, quite quiet, but at the same time he backs himself, he has got a confidence about him and you can see that on the pitch."