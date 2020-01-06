Arsenal v Leeds: Can you name the starting line-ups from 2004?

Arsenal thumped Leeds 5-0 in 2004 - but which players were in the starting line-up?

FA Cup third round Dates: 6 January Coverage: Arsenal v Leeds United live on BBC One on Monday, 6 January (19:30 GMT with a 19:56 kick-off)

The FA Cup third-round weekend comes to a close with Arsenal v Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on Monday - a game you can watch live on BBC One.

In April 2004, Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' hit five goals past Eddie Gray's Leeds as part of their unbeaten league season.

And while Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy in May, Leeds were relegated after 14 years in the top flight - and are yet to return.

We want you to name as many of the starting line-up from both teams as you can. Three minutes on the clock for this one. We've also given you some handy hints to help you on your way...