Bury: Potential £600,000 cost to start a new club in lower English leagues

Earlier this week, Robert Benwell claimed he would not purchase another football club and move them to Bury's Gigg Lane ground

Prospective Bury investor Robert Benwell says it will cost £600,000 to start a new club in the lower divisions of English football.

The entrepreneur attended a fans meeting on Thursday to discuss how football can return to the town.

The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to provide financial guarantees and the collapse of a takeover bid.

"Bury is at a point where I can help," Benwell told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We've got a few options going forward. One is to buy Bury FC out of administration or liquidation. Option two is to work with the mortgage company, repossess the ground and set up a new club at Gigg Lane.

"We're looking at about £600,000 to start in the lower divisions. It's going to take a lot of money to get back to the EFL or anywhere near."

Prior to the meeting, Benwell claimed he had no plans to buy another football club and move them to Gigg Lane.

On Wednesday, a winding-up petition issued against the club over unpaid tax was dismissed by the High Court.

"We hope it will be repossessing the ground now the winding-up petition has been dismissed. We're talking to the mortgage company," he continued.

"I've got the money to fund until we get to the National League and then the club needs to be self sustainable beyond that."

The North West Counties League confirmed earlier this week that it received an application from a newly-formed club called Bury AFC for membership commencing at the start of the 2020-21 season.

A group of fans behind the formation of the phoenix club announced on Tuesday that they have applied to join the NWCL, which is the ninth and 10th tier of the English football pyramid.

The phoenix club is unaffiliated with the original Bury FC.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers are offering complimentary tickets to Bury supporters for their Boxing Day fixture against Birmingham City.

The Championship club have set aside 350 tickets and say more will be offered depending on demand.