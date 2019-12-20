Ben Woodburn: Liverpool and Wales striker's new injury delays Oxford return

Ben Woodburn
Ben Woodburn (right) has scored once in 13 appearances for Oxford

Oxford United's hopes of on-loan Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn returning to action next month have been dashed by another injury.

The Wales international, 20, returned to the Reds in October after breaking a bone in his foot against Accrington.

He was "healing nicely", said an Oxford statement, but suffered a similar injury in the other foot last week.

Woodburn was on a season-long loan and U's boss Karl Robinson hopes he will be available for "the last month or two".

