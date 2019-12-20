Norwich City: Ben Godfrey out until February with knee injury - Daniel Farke

Ben Godfrey received treatment during Norwich's draw at Leicester last weekend

Norwich City captain Ben Godfrey will be out until February with a knee injury, says manager Daniel Farke.

Defender Godfrey, 21, has a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee but will not need surgery.

The England under-21 international, who has started all 17 of Norwich's league games this season, received treatment during Saturday's draw against Leicester before competing the game.

"It is sad news for Ben," said Farke, whose side host Wolves on Saturday.

Farke said Scotland international Grant Hanley recently returned to training and will provide an option in Godfrey's absence.

The Canaries boss also said the fitness of top scorer Teemu Pukki is not as bad as he first feared, saying the Finn had a bruised toe and is available to face Wolves.