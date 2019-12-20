Premier League winter break: February fixtures announced

Premier League matches will still be played each weekend during the break

Four Premier League matches will take place on the opening weekend of the top-flight's inaugural winter break, with six more the following weekend.

All 10 matches have different kick-off times, meaning none of the games will be played at the same time.

None of the Saturday games kick off at 3pm, with lunchtime and evening starts.

The schedule, agreed in June 2018 between the Football Association, the Premier League and EFL, sees each teams get a weekend off in February.

Under the new system, matchweek 26 sees eight teams playing on 8-9 February and the other 12 playing from 14-17 February.

Burnley, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Sheffield United and Wolves have a 13-day break between their matches - the shortest length of time between games.

The longest gap sees Manchester United and Chelsea given a 16-day break between their fixtures.

When the plans for the winter break were announced, the Football Association described it as "a significant moment" that "will greatly benefit club and country".

Seven clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves - play in Champions League and Europa League ties later in February.

First weekend:

Saturday 8 February : Everton v Crystal Palace 12:30 GMT, Brighton v Watford 17:30 GMT

Sunday 9 February: Sheffield United v Bournemouth 14:00 GMT, Manchester City v West Ham 16:30 GMT

Second weekend:

Friday 14 February: Wolves v Leicester 20:00 GMT

Saturday 15 February: Southampton v Burnley 12:30 GMT, Norwich v Liverpool 17:30 GMT

Sunday 16 February: Aston Villa v Tottenham 14:00 GMT, Newcastle v Arsenal 16:30 GMT

Monday 17 February: Chelsea v Manchester United 20:00 GMT

What does it mean for the sides playing in Europe? - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC football reporter

All five English clubs playing in Europe on 18/19/20 February have been given the first week of the split off - which means they are not being asked to play in Europe after a long break.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United have been given the shortest amount of preparation time it was possible to have ahead of away games.

Liverpool play on Saturday evening before going to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Manchester United play at Chelsea on the Monday before they go to Club Bruges in the Europa League on the Thursday.