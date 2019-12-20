Toby Alderweireld signs new Tottenham contract until 2023

Toby Alderweireld has played every minute in the seven matches since Jose Mourinho arrived at Spurs

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with the Premier League club until 2023.

The Belgium international's previous deal was set to expire next summer but has ended speculation about his future.

Alderweireld, 30, has made 179 appearances for Spurs since arriving from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in July 2015.

"There is no place I can be happier," he said. "I couldn't see myself playing for another team."