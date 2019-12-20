Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Leicester, VAR, Sporar, Taylor, Lovenkrands, Warnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA will ask clubs to decide on the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR) to Scottish football early in the new year after chief executive Ian Maxwell authorised a study into the costs and benefits of implementing the system. (Daily Mail)

Slovan Bratislava director Ivan Kmotrick insists Celtic have made a "specific offer" for 25-year-old Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar, who has scored 20 goals in 26 appearances this season, despite Celtic manager Neil Lennon dismissing suggestions of interest from the Scottish champions this week. (Daily Record)

Celtic have been told by Slovan Bratislava director Ivan Kmotrik that transfer target Andraz Sporar could cost them £7m. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have denied Slovan Bratislava director Ivan Kmotrik's claim that they have made an offer for Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Rangers and Newcastle United forward Peter Lovenkrands, who became the Ibrox club's reserve team boss last year, has formally applied to be Kilmarnock manager and the 39-year-old is on a list of targets drawn up by head of football operations James Fowler. (Scottish Sun)

Bookmakers have slashed the odds on 71-year-old man of many clubs Neil Warnock, whose three-year spell at Cardiff City ended in November, becoming Kilmarnock manager. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has praised Greg Docherty but admitted that the 23-year-old is likely to be one of the players to leave his first-team squad in January as he is behind in-form Ryan Jack for a place in the Ibrox midfield. (Evening Express)

Wales midfielder Andy King is in talks with Rangers about his future, with the 31-year-old having only made five substitute appearances since arriving on a season-long loan from Leicester City. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged Eduardo Herrera's agents to find their client another club and stressed that the Mexican striker has no future at Ibrox after the £1.5m signing's loan deal with Necaxa in his homeland ended. (The National)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is convinced he will play in England's Premier League one day, but the 23-year-old is no rush to leave Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Injured Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis is likely to return to fitness in time for Rangers' Scottish Premiership derby with Celtic this month. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Hearts midfielder Loic Damour has hit out at Celtic captain Scott Brown, claiming he runs roughshod over referees and has licence to do what he wants. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

World boxing champion Josh Taylor, who was fined £350 this week for hurling racial and homophobic abuse at the doorman at an Edinburgh nightclub, has met the man to issue a face-to-face apology. (Daily Record)