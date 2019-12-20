Lee Tomlin: Cardiff City open talks to extend play-maker's contract

Lee Tomlin has scored four goals for Cardiff City this season

Cardiff City have opened talks with Lee Tomlin about extending his stay with the club.

The 30-year-old forward's existing deal runs out at the end of the season.

Tomlin has been a stand-out player for the Championship club since the arrival of manager Neil Harris in October after struggling for recognition under previous boss Neil Warnock.

Harris said "initial discussions" have already taken place with the player over a contract extension.

A new deal would represent a remarkable change of fortunes for the player signed from Bristol City in 2017 for almost £3m.

Tomlin has been loaned to Peterborough and Nottingham Forest during his time at Cardiff after failing to command a regular place under Warnock.

But Harris has brought the best out of the player who has scored four times and provided five assists in Cardiff's past nine outings.

Tomlin recently said he had been rejuvenated and wanted to extend his Cardiff stay.

Harris said: "First and foremost the question is - is he enjoying himself at the moment, is he enjoying his football and is he happy?

"Well the answer to that is 'yes', he is extremely happy.

"And the second question is, am I happy with him as manager of the club, do I see him in my plans moving forward?

"I think you all know the answer to that because I have played him. I have played him regularly and have played him for 90 minutes and let him go about his business.

"So our relationship is hugely strong. Would I like to see him tie his future down at the club moving forward? Yes I would - and so would the club.

"It's safe for me to say we have had initial discussions with Lee and we are trying to tie him down."

Defender Lee Peltier, 33, is another Cardiff player out of contract this summer and Harris is keen to explore the possibility of the former Liverpool trainee remaining.

Harris said: "I am fully aware of his age. He is not the right back he was five or seven years ago - bombing up and down the line. But players of 'Pelts' quality and the qualities he possesses as a man are important in the group.

"He is another player that I will be looking to discuss where he is at. And where he sees himself."

Lee Tomlin who started his career with non-league Rushden & Diamonds has two England C caps

Analysis - ex-Wales striker Iwan Roberts

The sooner they can get Tomlin to sign this contract the better, because Cardiff are a far better side when Lee Tomlin is in that side.

He's one of the best players in the Championship. He's got creativity, he can score goals from nothing as we saw last week.

His assist for Robert Glatzel's goal, Cardiff's third at Leeds, was ridiculous.

He has got that ability which we've seen so many times in a Bristol City shirt, haven't seen it as many times in Cardiff for one reason or another.