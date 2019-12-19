Cymru Premier quartet earn Uefa cash boost

Four Cymru Premier teams have each been awarded £5,425 from Uefa's financial fair play fund after their involvement in European competitions in the summer.

The New Saints, Connah's Quay, Bala and Cefn Druids benefitted from money gathered in fines from clubs who broke financial fair play rules.

The four clubs were among 219 teams who played in either the Champions League or Europa League to be given the award.

Uefa brought in the rules for the 2013-14 season.

They are designed to stop reckless spending on wages and transfer fees, and curb large cash injections from rich club owners.

Spending cannot exceed revenue from TV rights, gate receipts, competition prize money and sponsorship. Clubs who break this rule can be expelled from European competition.