Macclesfield Town v Plymouth Argyle: EFL says League Two game is in doubt

Macclesfield's Moss Rose has a capacity of 6,335

Macclesfield Town's home game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday is in doubt because the club have been served a "zero-capacity notice" at Moss Rose.

The club suspended ticket sales for the fixture after the notice was served by the local Safety Advisory Group.

Macclesfield were docked six points by the English Football League on Thursday over non-payment of wages and for failing to fulfil a previous fixture.

The EFL said the consequences will be "significant" if the game is off.

A league statement said it had "reminded the club of its obligations once again in respect of ensuring it fulfils its fixture commitments."

It added: "Given the outcome of yesterday's hearing decision, the consequences for failure to meet those requirements will be significant."

The League Two club have failed to pay their players on time on numerous occasions in recent months, with the squad refusing to play against Crewe Alexandra on 7 December, citing concerns over their emotional wellbeing.

The club will still have to fulfil the fixture with Crewe, although a new date has yet to be arranged.

The deduction means that Macclesfield are now 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone, and have not won in eight matches.

In a statement, the club apologised but said they were in "constant communication" with the league regarding the matter, while earlier on Friday Plymouth said that as things stand, the match will go ahead.

Earlier this season, Macclesfield lost 4-0 to seventh-tier Kingstonian in the FA Cup after they were forced to field a mixture of youth-team players and loanees when first-team players refused to play in protest over unpaid wages.

It has been an eventful week for Macc, whose owner Amar Alkadhi continues to try to sell the club, after they had a winding-up petition over unpaid taxes adjourned for a ninth time on Wednesday.