Macclesfield Town docked six points by EFL over financial issues

Macclesfield Town have been docked six points by the English Football League after pleading guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe.

The League Two club have failed to pay their players on time on numerous occasions in recent months.

Their players refused to play against Crewe on 7 December citing concerns over their emotional wellbeing.

Macc have had a further four-point deduction suspended.

The club are now 22nd in League Two, three points above the relegation zone.

The club were forced to field a mixture of youth team players and loanees in their FA Cup first-round tie with non-league Kingstonian last month after the first team refused to play having not been paid on time. The league side lost 4-0 at home to the seventh-tier club.

Macc had a winding-up order over unpaid taxes adjourned for a ninth time on Wednesday after payment was made, and news of the points deduction comes as owner Amar Alkadhi continues to try to sell the club.

They are the second side to be deducted points over financial issues this season after Bolton Wanderers began the campaign on minus 12 after going into administration - they had a further five-point deduction suspended for 18 months after failing to fulfil fixtures against Brentford last season and Doncaster this term.

Bury - another team from Greater Manchester - were expelled from the EFL in August after a takeover fell through.

More to follow.