Euro 2020 play-off semi-final: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland game in Bratislava

Mick McCarthy's Republic side missed out on automatic qualification for Euro 2020
Mick McCarthy's Republic side will go on to face Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland for a place at Euro 2020 if they win in Slovakia

The Slovakian FA has confirmed that the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against the Republic of Ireland will be played in Bratislava.

Stadium renovations in Bratislava have led to recent Slovakia home matches being played in Trnava.

The game in Bratislava will be played on 26 March with a 19:45 GMT kick-off.

The winner of the game will face face either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland five days later for a place at Euro 2020.

