Dominic Hyam: Coventry City defender signs new two-year deal

Dom Hyam scored his first Coventry goal this season against Gillingham in August

Defender Dom Hyam has signed a two-year contract with Coventry City that also includes the option of a one-year extension until 2022.

The former Scotland Under-21 international, who is 24 on Friday, has played 19 games this season, scoring two goals.

Hyam joined the Sky Blues from Reading in 2017, and amassed 134 appearances, scoring four times.

He also spent time at Portsmouth, Dagenham & Redbridge and Aldershot.