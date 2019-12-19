Cove Rangers: Director and coach sanctioned for betting breach

Betting offences for Grant Moorhouse date back to the 2011-12 season

Cove Rangers director Grant Moorhouse and youth coach Gary Hake have been punished for breaching Scottish FA gambling rules.

Moorhouse, the son of the League Two club's chairman Keith, was fined £2,000 - £500 of which is suspended - for offences dating back eight seasons.

Hake has been banned for eight games - four suspended - for breaches over the past three terms.

Cove Rangers have made no comment on the outcome.

No player, coach or official under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA is permitted to gamble on football.