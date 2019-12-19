Football gossip: Ozil, Pogba, Ancelotti, Ibrahimovic, Borini, Haaland

Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, is set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window. (Fotomac, via Football.London)

Manchester United will not allow France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, to leave for Real Madrid in January. (Mail)

If Carlo Ancelotti becomes the Everton manager his first transfer move will be an attempt to sign former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38. The Swede becomes a free agent on 1 January when his contract with LA Galaxy expires. (Calcio Mercato)

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs has paid tribute to Duncan Ferguson and the incredible lift he has given Everton as interim manager, saying the appointment of Ancelotti would not be possible without the Toffees legend. (Talksport)

Chelsea are among a number of Premier League clubs looking to sign Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Junior, 19, in January. (El Desmarque, via Star)

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have held "concrete talks" to sign 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, leads a number of Gunners players who are considering their futures at the club. (Independent)

Belgian side Club Bruges want 30m euros (£25.6m) for 22-year-old striker Emmanuel Dennis with Leicester, Brighton and Southampton among the clubs interested in the Nigerian. (Foot Mercato, via Leicester Mercury)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has set a world record £25m-a-year naming-rights price on Tottenham Hotspur's £1bn stadium. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are interesting in signing former Liverpool and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, with the 28-year-old Italian currently at AC Milan. (Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness)

Manchester United could have to pay a £12m agent fee to Mino Raiola on top of the transfer fee to complete the signing of RB Salzburg and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 19. (Sun)

Tottenham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Moura, 27, has admitted he was close to joining Manchester United in 2012 before eventually opting for Paris St-Germain instead. (ESPN Brasil, via Mirror)

Rangers are set to end the season-long loan deal of midfielder Andy King, 31, early and let the Wales international return to Leicester. (Daily Record)

Real Betis expect Tottenham to complete the permanent signing of Giovani lo Celso in January. The 23-year-old Argentina midfielder, currently on loan at Spurs, will cost 32m euros (£27.3m). (Evening Standard)

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, could hand in a transfer request at Juventus as he continues to struggle to get in the first team. (Goal)

Brentford, Belgian side Zulte Waregem, Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart and Dutch team Utrecht are interested in signing Aston Villa forward Andre Green, 21, who is currently on loan at Preston. (Birmingham Mail)