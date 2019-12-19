Hosts Uganda beat Eritrea 3-0 to win the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

Uganda flag
Uganda hosted the 2019 regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

Hosts Uganda won the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Thursday, beating Eritrea 3-0 in the final of the East African regional championship.

Anukani Bright put the Cranes ahead after 31 minutes with Mustafa Kizza and Joel Madondo scoring in the second half to clinch the title.

It is a record 15th Cecafa championship for Uganda, according to the country's football association, Fufa.

Runners-up Eritrea had impressed many people by reaching the final.

The underdogs booked their place by beating Kenya's Harambee Stars 4-1 in their semi-final in Jinja on Tuesday.

There was some consolation for Kenya as they took the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the third place play-off match.

