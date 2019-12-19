Coventry City and Ipswich Town fined for League One melee

Players from Coventry and Ipswich Town clashed shortly after the Sky Blues scored an equaliser in a match which ended as a 1-1 draw

Coventry City and Ipswich Town have both been fined following a melee in a match between the two clubs this month.

An off-the-ball incident involving Coventry's Sam McCallum and Ipswich's Gwion Edwards sparked an altercation in the 57th minute of the League One game.

Both clubs admitted a Football Association charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The Sky Blues have been fined £2,700, with Ipswich fined £3,750.

Coventry accepted the standard penalty, but submitted a late response to the charge - which was subsequently permitted by an independent regulatory commission - while the Tractor Boys requested a paper hearing.

The match in question, on Saturday, 7 December at St Andrew's, ended in a 1-1 draw.