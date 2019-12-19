Bristol Rovers: Football Association imposes homophobic chants fine

Two online complaints were made to football's equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out about discriminatory chanting following Bristol Rovers' match against Brighton

Bristol Rovers have been fined £7,500 and ordered to implement an action plan after a section of the club's fans chanted homophobic abuse.

The Football Association investigated complaints of discriminatory chanting during August's League Cup tie at home against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The League One club were subsequently charged with a breach of FA rules.

Rovers admitted failing to ensure that its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

In addition to the fine, which was imposed by an independent regulatory commission, the Memorial Stadium club will be responsible for all costs incurred to implement the requirements of the action plan.