Bristol Rovers: Joe Dunne cleared for Mansfield assistant boss talks

Joe Dunne
Joe Dunne first joined Bristol Rovers in February on a voluntary basis

Bristol Rovers have given Mansfield Town permission to speak to assistant manager Joe Dunne about joining them to work under former boss Graham Coughlan.

Coughlan, 45, left Rovers to take charge at the League Two club on Tuesday on an undisclosed contract.

Former Colchester and Cambridge manager Dunne, 46, was his number two at the Memorial Stadium.

Dunne took caretaker charge of the FA Cup second-round replay victory at Plymouth Argyle later on Tuesday.

Rovers are fourth in League One, while Mansfield are 18th in League Two.

A club statement added: "Negotiations are under way regarding Joe's departure and potential appointment at the One Call Stadium."

FA Cup: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Bristol Rovers highlights

