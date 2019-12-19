Ross County: Livingston trip in doubt due to norovirus

Only eight Ross County players were fit for training on Thursday but have been sent home

Ross County's Scottish Premiership game at Livingston on Saturday is in serious doubt with the Highland side's squad "hit hard" by norovirus.

Ten players at Global Energy Stadium have become unwell with the winter vomiting bug since training on Tuesday.

Just eight remain fit, with co-manager Steven Ferguson saying their plight was "very critical".

No request to postpone has been made yet, but the SPFL is monitoring the situation.

"We've had to cancel training today, we've cleared the building and, regarding the players, 10 of them have got this winter sickness bug," Ferguson said.

"We're following orders of the doctors and medical staff, everybody has been sent home and we just have to wait and see what happens in the next 24 hours.

"That gives us a huge problem when we're looking to build up to our game on Saturday."

The NHS says symptoms start suddenly within one to two days of being infected and advises anyone with norovirus to stay off work for 48 hours after they have stopped.

County sit seventh in the Premiership table, one place and one point ahead of Livingston and with a game in hand.