Livingston: Gary Holt focused on post despite Kilmarnock links

Livingston manager Gary Holt says he is "focused" on his current role despite being linked with the vacant post at Kilmarnock.

The 46-year-old spent six years at Rugby Park as a player, where he won the Scottish Cup in 1997.

Angelo Alessio was sacked by the Kilmarnock board on Tuesday after just 22 games in charge.

"Any manager who is linked with any job, it's not their own doing. I can't stop it," Holt told BBC Scotland.

"But I have a great job here and I am focused on it. Until this club tell me otherwise this is where I'm focused.

"I finished playing football nearly 10 years ago. I want to be judged on managerial and coaching credentials."

Holt, who took over as Livingston manager in August last year, guided the West Lothian club to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership, with Livi currently eighth.

The former midfielder conceded he was "totally shocked" at the news of Alessio's departure.

"They are sitting fifth in the league he got manager of the month [in October]," he said. 2I don't know what's happened but I think a lot of people were shocked about the timing of it."