Fifa world rankings: Belgium are top team for second straight year

From the section

Belgium won all 10 of their internationals in 2019

Belgium have finished top of Fifa's world rankings for a second successive year.

Roberto Martinez's side, who have also qualified for Euro 2020, won all 10 of their international matches this year.

World champions France remain second, while Brazil are third and England are fourth, one place better than a year ago.

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar were the biggest climbers as they moved up 38 places after winning the AFC Asia Cup.

Wales are 22nd, Northern Ireland 36th and Scotland 50th.

The next world rankings will be published on 20 February 2020.

Top 10