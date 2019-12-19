Doctor who worked at Man City and Bury charged with anti-doping violation

A doctor who worked for Manchester City and Bury has been charged by the Football Association with an anti-doping rule violation.

Dr Andrew Johnson has been accused of providing fraudulent information about a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) when working as club doctor for Bury last year.

An application he made on behalf of an unnamed player to use a banned substance - understood to be testosterone - on medical grounds was dated December 2018.

According to the website of the clinic where Johnson works as a GP in north-west England, he has also worked as a doctor at Manchester City's academy.

Dr Johnson was also working as a consultant at City at the time of the alleged breach, but the club have not used him since they became aware of the case.

In October, the FA charged him with a breach of Rule E25, and alleged that he "tampered with doping control in that he provided fraudulent information to an anti-doping organisation, namely the FA and/or UK Anti-Doping in respect of an application for a TUE dated 1 December 2018 on behalf of a player."

Dr Johnson, Bury FC, Manchester City, the FA and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) have been approached for comment.