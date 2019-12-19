Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle, Leicester, Peterborough, Mohamed, Docherty

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers target Mostafa Mohamed has been the subject of two offers from European clubs, but Zamalek want £5m to secure the 22-year-old Egyptian striker's services. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is wanted by Peterborough United, who failed in an attempt to sign the 23-year-old in the summer, having impressed the English League One club during a loan spell last season with rivals Shrewsbury Town. (The Scotsman)

Rangers are planning a January clearout of up to five top-team players, with Scotland forward Jamie Murphy and midfielders Greg Docherty and Matt Polster being made available and Andy King's loan deal from Leicester City being cut short, while winger Glenn Middleton will be recalled from Hibernian but could be put out on loan again for the rest of the season. (Daily Record)

Clubs from England's Premier League are preparing January bids for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, with West Ham United favourites with the bookmakers to land the 23-year-old ahead of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester City. (Scottish Sun)

Mexican striker Eduardo Herrera, who has spent the last two years on loan in his homeland, is returning to Rangers after his spell at Necaxa ended but with six months of his Ibrox contract still remaining. (Daily Record)

Alex Dyer, who has been put in caretaker control after Angelo Alessio was sacked this week, is in pole position to become the next Kilmarnock manager - if he wants the job - with the 54-year-old likely to remain in charge at least until the Scottish Premiership's January winter break. (Daily Record)

Angelo Alessio has branded his sudden Kilmarnock sacking as "strange" and dismissed claims of a dressing-room revolt by his playing staff. (Scottish Sun)

Angelo Alessio thanked Kilmarnock supporters but not the players for their backing during his short tenure as manager. (The National, print edition)

Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has said that he had no choice but to bankroll the club when it hit hard times during his tenure after his replacement, Dave Cormack, revealed this week that his predecessor would contribute up to £100,000 a season over several years when the club was running low on funds. (The Times)

Rangers fans have taken over an Aberdeen team of the decade poll run by the Evening Express newspaper to get Scotland international Ryan Jack, who joined the Ibrox club from the Dons, into the midfield. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk will receive £100,000 after 20-year-old left-back Tony Gallacher made his first Liverpool appearance since he moved to Anfield in their 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Aston Villa. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Liverpool and Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson credits former Dundee United midfielders John Rankin and Paul Paton for helping shape his Champions League-winning career while they were team-mates at Tannadice. (The Herald)

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie, who scored his 18th goal of the season for club and country in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Hearts, believes he can score every time he steps on to the pitch with the Scottish champions. (The National)

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan believes Hearts will have no problem staying in the Premiership this season as long as their "big four" - forward Steven Naismith, midfielder Peter Haring, striker Connor Washington and centre-half John Souttar - return from injury. (Glasgow Evening Times)