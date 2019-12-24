Crystal Palace v West Ham United

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini and Crystal Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson are the two oldest Premier League managers, with a combined age of 138

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are boosted by Mamadou Sakho's return from suspension.

However, the Eagles remain without Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlup and Andros Towsened.

West Ham are assessing David Martin and Lukasz Fabianski, and if neither is fit Roberto may be recalled in goal.

Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson are under consideration following injuries but Jack Wilshere is a doubt and Ryan Fredericks is suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm:This match features the two oldest managers in the Premier League, with 72-year-old Palace boss Roy Hodgson six years older than Manuel Pellegrini.

The West Ham boss is under considerable scrutiny, with just seven points taken from their last 10 matches, but he may be given a timely boost with the return of keeper Lukasz Fabianski after three months out with a hip injury.

Hodgson has never won a Boxing Day Premier League match as a manager with all five previous fixtures ending in draws - could 2019 be the year that rather odd statistic comes to an end?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on the busy festive fixtures: "I enjoy the training, the matches themselves somewhat less so as I think it's harsh to play at the level we play at with just a days rest. It is too much to ask.

"It is a very dangerous period, there can be injuries, there can be fatigue, suddenly you find yourself looking up the table rather than down. I don't dislike it otherwise. We're entertainers, we're here to give the public what they want. It's fantastic for them."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We have had more time to prepare for the four games we play in 10 days. The team is working with confidence after the last game [a victory at Southampton].

"We have to play two games more to finish the first half. If we can get maybe 25 [points] after all the problems we have had, it will be a good part of the season."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am expecting this game to be close but I am going for the Hammers to edge it. Palace have got a lot of defensive injuries and they could catch up with them here.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter and Sheffield Wednesday fan Richard Hawley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace won October's reverse fixture 2-1, having previously recorded only one victory in 10 Premier League games against West Ham (D4, L5).

The Eagles are looking to complete the league double over the Hammers for the first time since 2013-14.

West Ham are unbeaten in five matches at Selhurst Park (W3, D2).

The team scoring first hasn't won any of the last five league meetings between the sides (D3, L2).

Crystal Palace

Defeat at Newcastle on Saturday ended Palace's four-game unbeaten run (W2, D2).

They have kept only one clean sheet in their past five home league matches.

The Eagles have failed to score in eight of their 18 Premier League games this season; only bottom side Watford have a worse record.

The last eight goals scored at Selhurst Park have all come in the second half.

Just one first-half goal has been scored in the past eight league matches involving Crystal Palace.

A league-low 15 goals have been scored at Selhurst Park this term.

The Eagles have led for a Premier League-low 249 minutes this season.

West Ham