Everton v Burnley

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was a spectator during Saturday's draw with Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti called Moise Keane a "fantastic talent" in his opening press conference, which could mean just a third Premier League start for the striker.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Theo Walcott are sidelined by calf injuries, while Alex Iwobi remains out.

Jeff Hendrick is suspended for Burnley after accumulating five yellow cards.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson might feature after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Aaron Lennon has been suffering from illness but it is hoped he will be fit in time for the trip to Goodison Park.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: "The biggest factor to come here was the ambition of the club, but also the history, tradition and the atmosphere of the supporters as well. We want to compete.

"I think the squad is good - there is a good mix. You can see a sense of belonging. I am satisfied. Of course, we have to improve and we will improve.

"You can see the spirit of the team and then how the supporters want to see offensive football, good football. That is what I will try to bring here."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Ancelotti: ""Without a doubt he is certainly one of the biggest managers in the Premier League. Everton might be a different challenge.

"It would be interesting to know if there was a remit, what that is, but he must have gone in there with the thought that he can make it a very successful place."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If this game was at Turf Moor, it would be even more difficult but Goodison Park will be rocking and I am sure we will see a reaction from the Everton players too.

It probably would not be a bad idea if Ancelotti gave Duncan Ferguson the last word in the dressing room before the team runs out. He would make sure they were fired up and knew exactly what was expected of them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

There is yet to be a Premier League draw between Everton and Burnley, with the Toffees leading by six wins to five.

Burnley's five victories in this fixture is their highest winning total against any Premier League side.

Everton ran out 5-1 winners at Burnley on Boxing Day in 2018.

Everton

Everton have gone three Premier League games without defeat for the first time this season.

However, in their goalless draw against Arsenal, the Toffees failed to record a shot on target for the first time since New Year's Day in 2018.

They have lost their last two home games on Boxing Day.

Everton are the only Premier League club to have taken off a substitute this season and have now done so three times - Cenk Tosun versus Arsenal, Moise Keane at Manchester United and Alex Iwobi against Manchester City.

Carlo Ancelotti's win percentage of 63% (48 victories from 76 games) is the fifth best of any Premier League manager to have taken charge of at least 30 matches.

Burnley