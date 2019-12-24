Manchester United v Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce made 414 appearances for Manchester United as a player between 1987 and 1996

TEAM NEWS

Paul Pogba may start for Manchester United after making his return from injury as a substitute against Watford.

Diogo Dalot is another available option but Eric Bailly, Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are still missing.

Newcastle United are expected to be without Paul Dummett because of a groin injury but Jetro Willems has returned to training and may feature.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ki Sung-Yeung all remain out for the Magpies.

Steve Bruce has intimated Andy Carroll will not play the full festive programme so he could be rested.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@mfisherfootball: These two sides are separated in the table by goal difference. Few expected that on the opening Sunday of the campaign as Manchester United thrashed Chelsea 4-0 while Newcastle lost meekly at home to Arsenal.

Steve Bruce has expunged early relegation fears by making his team hard to beat. A defence once so leaky has become as miserly as Mr Scrooge. They don't score many but he has finally got one out of Miguel Almiron!

Ole Gunnar's Solskjaer's side have consistently struggled to breakdown stubborn defences this season. The return of Paul Pogba and maybe a start for Mason Greenwood could provide the keys to unpick the lock this time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It's going to be difficult to break Newcastle down. I expect that we'll get the fair share of the possession. We were disappointed when we had more than 70% possession up there [in the reverse fixture] and we lost the game.

"One of the good things about our team this year, we have reacted well after bad results. We haven't kept the consistency as we'd like the other way, but we've also not gone on a big run like we did towards the end of last season. So there will be a reaction definitely."

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "Make no mistake - when you go to Old Trafford, you have to play well, be brave when you have the ball and pose a threat. That's what we'll be focussing on.

"We've got Manchester United, Everton and Leicester [coming up] - a hard, hard week lies upon us. But that's the beauty of the Premier League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is doing a great job and he will get a great reception from the fans at Old Trafford - but he will not be leaving with the points.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter and Sheffield Wednesday fan Richard Hawley

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

Manchester United have been beaten by the Magpies in two of their past four matches, winning the other two encounters.

The Red Devils have lost just one of their last 34 top-flight home games versus Newcastle (W24, D9).

Newcastle's last three wins over Manchester United all ended 1-0, including October's reverse fixture.

Manchester United

Manchester United's defeat at Watford on Sunday was their first loss in seven league matches (W3, D3).

The Red Devils are on a Premier League club record run of 13 matches without a clean sheet.

They have won just one of their last 17 league matches when they've enjoyed more possession than their opponents (D8, L8).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are five points worse off than at this stage last season.

They have scored at least once in all nine home league games this term.

Manchester United have won 20 Premier League games on Boxing Day, more than any other side.

Newcastle United