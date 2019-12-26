Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Celtic
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Celtic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18161152104249
2Rangers17142150104044
3Motherwell1911173024634
4Aberdeen199552724332
5Kilmarnock196581722-523
6Livingston195772727022
7Hibernian195772734-722
8Ross County185582039-1920
9St Mirren1944111527-1216
10St Johnstone173771433-1916
11Hamilton1936101832-1415
12Hearts1926111732-1512
