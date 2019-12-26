Exeter City v Newport County

Exeter City are expected to be without Dean Moxey for the arrival of Newport County to St James' Park.

Moxey was taken off early on against Walsall last weekend, and his replacement Tom Parkes is available to start in his place on Thursday.

An injury hit County are without an league win since October and will be hoping to bounce back after losing to then-bottom of the league Morecambe.

The sides met in the league at Rodney Parade back in September and drew 1-1.