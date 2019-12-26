Cheltenham Town v Plymouth Argyle
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|22
|13
|4
|5
|39
|24
|15
|43
|2
|Exeter
|22
|11
|7
|4
|31
|25
|6
|40
|3
|Crewe
|21
|11
|5
|5
|38
|24
|14
|38
|4
|Cheltenham
|21
|9
|9
|3
|33
|17
|16
|36
|5
|Bradford
|21
|10
|6
|5
|28
|19
|9
|36
|6
|Forest Green
|22
|10
|6
|6
|26
|18
|8
|36
|7
|Northampton
|22
|10
|5
|7
|32
|23
|9
|35
|8
|Colchester
|21
|9
|7
|5
|29
|19
|10
|34
|9
|Plymouth
|20
|9
|5
|6
|30
|22
|8
|32
|10
|Port Vale
|22
|7
|9
|6
|26
|27
|-1
|30
|11
|Cambridge
|22
|7
|7
|8
|27
|23
|4
|28
|12
|Scunthorpe
|22
|7
|7
|8
|30
|28
|2
|28
|13
|Newport
|20
|7
|7
|6
|19
|18
|1
|28
|14
|Salford
|22
|6
|8
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|26
|15
|Leyton Orient
|22
|6
|7
|9
|30
|37
|-7
|25
|16
|Walsall
|22
|6
|6
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|24
|17
|Mansfield
|22
|5
|8
|9
|28
|31
|-3
|23
|18
|Crawley
|22
|5
|8
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|23
|19
|Oldham
|21
|5
|8
|8
|22
|30
|-8
|23
|20
|Grimsby
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|21
|21
|Carlisle
|22
|5
|6
|11
|20
|35
|-15
|21
|22
|Macclesfield
|20
|5
|9
|6
|19
|22
|-3
|18
|23
|Morecambe
|22
|4
|6
|12
|19
|40
|-21
|18
|24
|Stevenage
|21
|2
|10
|9
|14
|27
|-13
|16