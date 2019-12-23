Championship
Leeds17:15Preston
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Preston North End

Pablo Hernandez
Pablo Hernandez will miss a month with the hamstring injury he suffered against Fulham
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Leeds United will be without star winger Pablo Hernandez for a month as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Barry Douglas is out through illness but the Whites are bolstered by the return of Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton to fitness.

Joe Rafferty and Darnell Fisher remain suspended for Preston North End's trip to West Yorkshire.

Club captain Tom Clarke made his first start since August against Cardiff on Saturday and could retain his place.

Match facts

  • Since losing 6-4 in September 2010, Leeds have lost none of their last four home league games against Preston, keeping a clean sheet in each match (W3 D1).
  • Preston have won just one of their last 10 league games against Leeds (D3 L6), a 3-1 win in April 2018.
  • Leeds have won their last three league matches on Boxing Day, including a 4-1 away win at Preston in 2016.
  • Preston have only lost two of their last 13 away league matches played on Boxing Day (W4 D7 L2), although those defeats have come in the last four such outings.
  • Leeds' Patrick Bamford has netted six goals in his last eight league games, after failing to score in each of his previous 10 in the competition.
  • After losing four consecutive games without scoring, Preston have picked up seven points from their last nine (W2 D1).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th December 2019

  • LutonLuton Town15:00FulhamFulham
  • LeedsLeeds United17:15PrestonPreston North End
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00MillwallMillwall
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • HullHull City15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • StokeStoke City15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00DerbyDerby County
  • ReadingReading19:30QPRQueens Park Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Bristol City239863433135
9Nottm Forest229762823534
10Blackburn2210483028234
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Stoke2353152537-1218
24Wigan2246122035-1518
View full Championship table

