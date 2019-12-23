Leeds United v Preston North End

Pablo Hernandez will miss a month with the hamstring injury he suffered against Fulham

Leeds United will be without star winger Pablo Hernandez for a month as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Barry Douglas is out through illness but the Whites are bolstered by the return of Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton to fitness.

Joe Rafferty and Darnell Fisher remain suspended for Preston North End's trip to West Yorkshire.

Club captain Tom Clarke made his first start since August against Cardiff on Saturday and could retain his place.

Match facts