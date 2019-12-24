Cardiff City v Millwall

From the section

Cardiff manager Neil Harris stepped down as Millwall boss in October, after more than four years in charge

Cardiff will be without midfielder Joe Ralls (hand), while Junior Hoilett (hamstring) and Joe Bennett (Achilles) are injury doubts.

Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison remains suspended, but winger Gavin Whyte could start in place of Josh Murphy.

Millwall hope to have defenders Alex Pearce and Murray Wallace back after missing Saturday's defeat with illness.

Ben Thompson (ankle) is doubtful but Aiden O'Brien may start after scoring off the bench against Barnsley.

Match facts