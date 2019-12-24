Wigan Athletic v Derby County
Wigan boss Paul Cook has no fresh injury concerns following Monday's 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers which lifted them off the bottom of the table.
Centre-back Charlie Mulgrew will be assessed after missing the past three matches with a calf injury.
Derby will be without left-back Scott Malone, who is suspended after being sent off in the 3-0 defeat at Reading.
Fellow defender Matt Clarke has resumed full training following a knee injury, but is not yet fully match-fit.
Phillip Cocu's 17th-placed Rams have only taken six points out of a possible 33 away from home so far this season.
Match facts
- Wigan have picked up just one point and scored just one goal in their last six league matches against Derby (D1 L5).
- Derby have won their last four away league matches against Wigan, keeping a clean sheet in their last three victories.
- Wigan are unbeaten in their last six home league games on Boxing Day (W3 D3), since a 1-2 defeat to Derby County in 2004.
- Derby County are looking to avoid losing consecutive league games on Boxing Day for the first time since 2009.
- Wigan are without a win in their last five home matches in league competition (D2 L3), since a 1-0 victory vs Nottingham Forest in October.
- Derby are winless in 10 away league matches (D3 L7), losing the last six in a row. The Rams haven't lost seven in a row on the road since October 2007.