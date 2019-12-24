Championship
Charlton15:00Bristol City
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Bristol City

Jonathan Leko
On-loan West Brom winger Jonathan Leko has scored five goals for Charlton this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Charlton's injury crisis shows little sign of abating, with on-loan forward Jonathan Leko being forced off with a knee injury at QPR on Saturday.

The Addicks, who have several senior players sidelined, are without a win in 11 Championship matches.

Bristol City have slipped to eighth, two points off the play-offs, following three successive defeats.

Jay DaSilva is close to a return while Adam Nagy, Niclas Eliasson and Kasey Palmer are pushing for recalls.

Match facts

  • Charlton Athletic have never lost consecutive home league matches against Bristol City, having lost 1-0 against them the last time they met back in February 2016.
  • Bristol City are looking to complete a league double over Charlton for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign.
  • Charlton are without a win in their past 11 league games (D4 L7), drawing each of the past two games. The Addicks last drew three in a row in league competition in September 2016.
  • Bristol City have lost their past four away league matches on Boxing Day since a 4-2 win at Watford in 2008.
  • Bristol City have lost their past three league games - they haven't lost four in a row since November 2018.
  • Since the start of last season, Lyle Taylor has been directly involved in 40 league goals (28 goals, 12 assists) - 12 more than any other Charlton player.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
View full Championship table

