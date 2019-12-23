Luton Town v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Luton boss Graeme Jones could retain faith with Simon Sluga in goal despite the possibility of James Shea returning to fitness for the Boxing Day game.
Shea missed the weekend defeat by Swansea through concussion, and his return will depend on the result of protocols around head injuries.
Fulham defender Denis Odoi is suspended as he completes a three-game ban.
Midfielders Harrison Reed and Bobby Decordova-Reid returned from injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leeds.
Match facts
- Luton have not hosted Fulham for a league game since March 1999, losing 4-0 in a third-tier match.
- Fulham have won their last three away games against Luton in all competitions, although this is their first visit this century, last playing there in December 1999 in the FA Cup.
- Luton have won their last two Boxing Day league games, winning 5-0 in 2017 against Swindon and 2-0 last year against Scunthorpe.
- Luton have lost nine of their last 11 league matches (W2 L9), including losing each of the last three in a row.
- Fulham have lost back-to-back away league games (1-2 vs Preston and 0-1 vs Brentford) - they last lost three consecutive away Championship matches in February 2015 (4).
- Since his debut for Fulham in February 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 40 goals in all competitions, 28 more than any other player at the club.