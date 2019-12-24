Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Tom Eaves has scored four goals for Hull City so far this season

Striker Tom Eaves could return to the Hull squad for the Boxing Day game against Nottingham Forest after recovering from a head injury.

Josh Magennis (hamstring), Norbert Balogh (calf), Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) remain sidelined.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has no new injury concerns following Saturday's defeat at Huddersfield.

And he could be boosted by the return of Carl Jenkinson and Samba Sow, while Yohan Benalouane will be assessed.

Forest have not won any of their past five games, but are 10th in the table, just three points outside the play-off places, while Hull are 11th, a point further back.

