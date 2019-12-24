Championship
Hull15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Tom Eaves
Tom Eaves has scored four goals for Hull City so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Thursday

Striker Tom Eaves could return to the Hull squad for the Boxing Day game against Nottingham Forest after recovering from a head injury.

Josh Magennis (hamstring), Norbert Balogh (calf), Jon Toral (knee) and Kevin Stewart (foot) remain sidelined.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has no new injury concerns following Saturday's defeat at Huddersfield.

And he could be boosted by the return of Carl Jenkinson and Samba Sow, while Yohan Benalouane will be assessed.

Forest have not won any of their past five games, but are 10th in the table, just three points outside the play-off places, while Hull are 11th, a point further back.

Match facts

  • Hull have collected just one point in their past four home league matches against Nottingham Forest (D1 L3), losing the past two in a row.
  • The away side has won seven of the past nine league meetings between Hull and Nottingham Forest, with Hull winning 2-1 earlier this season at the City Ground.
  • Hull and Nottingham Forest have met three times previously in league football on Boxing Day, with Forest winning each match in 1952, 1955 and 1974.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their past 11 away league games played on Boxing Day (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win over Spurs in 1991.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in five Championship matches (D2 L3), since a 4-0 win away at QPR in November.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 61 league goals (51 goals, 10 assists), more than any other Championship player.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom23148146242250
2Leeds23145436152147
3Sheff Wed23116634201439
4Fulham23115735251038
5Preston2311573527838
6Brentford23114834181637
7Swansea2310763027337
8Blackburn2310583028235
9Bristol City239863433135
10Nottm Forest229762823534
11Hull239683731633
12Cardiff238963432233
13Millwall238962930-133
14QPR239593744-732
15Birmingham2384112434-1028
16Reading2275102827126
17Derby236892131-1026
18Charlton2367103032-225
19Huddersfield2367102635-925
20Middlesbrough235992132-1124
21Luton2362152847-1920
22Barnsley2347123146-1519
23Wigan2347122035-1519
24Stoke2353152537-1218
View full Championship table

