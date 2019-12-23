Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion

Conor Chaplin has scored seven goals in seven games to help lift Barnsley off the bottom of the Championship

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has a fully-fit squad to choose from as his side chase a third straight victory.

Midfielder Luke Thomas is pushing for a start after making an impact off the bench in the Tykes' previous two wins.

Championship leaders West Brom may recall Ahmed Hegazi to their squad after he missed the draw with Brentford following a training ground incident.

Albion, who are unbeaten in 13 games, could have Grady Diangana (back) and Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) fit again.

Match facts