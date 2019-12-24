Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

James McClean sustained a hamstring injury in Friday's loss at Middlesbrough

Stoke will check on full-back Stephen Ward (back) and winger James McClean (hamstring) before the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Potters will start the match bottom of the Championship table after Wigan's draw at Blackburn on Monday.

Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher missed Sunday's win over Bristol City because of illness, but may return.

Sam Hutchinson is back after a two-match suspension for the Owls, who are third after a five-game unbeaten run.

Match facts