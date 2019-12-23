Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town
-
Championship
Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is again doubtful with an ankle injury.
His last appearance was against Charlton on 7 December, and has been one of several key recent absentees including keeper Darren Randolph.
Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley is confident of getting a "couple" of his injured players back.
Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard, Fraizer Campbell, Collin Quaner and Lewis O'Brien have all been absent of late.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won six of their last seven home games against Huddersfield Town in all competitions, drawing the other in October 2013.
- Huddersfield have won one of their last 15 games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W1 D3 L11), a 2-1 win in March 2013.
- Middlesbrough and Huddersfield haven't faced on Boxing Day since 1997, with Middlesbrough winning 1-0 via a Kevin Gray own goal.
- Middlesbrough have won three of their last six league games (D1 L2), more than they'd won in their previous 17 games this season (W2 D8 L7).
- Huddersfield have found the back of the net in each of their last 12 away league games since a 0-5 defeat to Liverpool in April. They last had a longer such scoring streak in August 2011 (15 games).
- Middlesbrough have won six of their last seven home league games on Boxing Day, although they lost in their last such game in 2018 vs Sheffield Wednesday.