Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town

Britt Assombalonga has scored six goals for Middlesbrough this season

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga is again doubtful with an ankle injury.

His last appearance was against Charlton on 7 December, and has been one of several key recent absentees including keeper Darren Randolph.

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley is confident of getting a "couple" of his injured players back.

Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard, Fraizer Campbell, Collin Quaner and Lewis O'Brien have all been absent of late.

