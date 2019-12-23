Brentford v Swansea City
Brentford will check on central defender Pontus Jansson, who missed the draw at West Brom on Saturday with a hip issue.
Winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis are both long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.
Loanees Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge are to have fitness tests for Swansea City with muscle tightness.
Wales international Declan John rolled his ankle in training and is also a fitness doubt.
Match facts
- Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Swansea for the first time since the 1974-75 campaign.
- Swansea lost their last league match against Brentford in October, having won each of their past five games against them prior to that.
- Brentford's last home win against Swansea in all competitions was on Boxing Day in 2005, winning 2-1 under Martin Allen - they've lost their last three against them at Griffin Park.
- Swansea have lost their last three Boxing Day league matches, scoring just once and conceding 10 goals.
- Brentford have won eight of their past 12 league games (D1 L3), winning their past four in a row at Griffin Park.
- Since the start of last season, Said Benrahma has provided more assists than any other Brentford player in the Championship (19), assisting two of the Bees' past four goals.