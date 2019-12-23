Brentford v Swansea City

From the section

Pontus Jansson has been absent for Brentford with a hip problem

Brentford will check on central defender Pontus Jansson, who missed the draw at West Brom on Saturday with a hip issue.

Winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis are both long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

Loanees Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge are to have fitness tests for Swansea City with muscle tightness.

Wales international Declan John rolled his ankle in training and is also a fitness doubt.

Match facts