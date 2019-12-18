Hearts 0-2 Celtic: Daniel Stendel says side must maintain mentality

Hearts were much more competitive in their defeat by Celtic than they had been against St Johnstone

Hearts must maintain the mentality they showed in defeat by Celtic in every game, says head coach Daniel Stendel.

The Tynecastle side stay 11th in the Scottish Premiership, above Hamilton Academical by a solitary goal, after strikes by Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham consigned them to defeat.

However the performance was a vast improvement on that show in defeat by St Johnstone in Stendel's first game.

"The players tried and believed," the German told BBC Scotland.

"We started well, but it was hard on my team that we conceded with the first shot, but this is quality from Celtic. The performance was OK, sometimes good.

"We need this mentality in every game, not just against Celtic, then we have a chance in every game. The feeling is every game is big.

"We need a little bit more luck and maybe a bit more quality in the final third and we'll score. And when we score I think the heads will be up and we'll come on."

Stendel takes his team to Hamilton on Saturday knowing defeat would leave them three points adrift at the halfway point of the campaign.

Owner Ann Budge told the club's AGM on Thursday that no contingency plans had been made in case the club dropped down a division, but confirmed most players' contracts contain relegation clauses.

Stendel's side end the year with the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Boxing Day and a home match against third-place Aberdeen.

'They need to show passion for the jersey' - analysis

Former captain Gary Mackay on Sportsound

If we go into Christmas sitting bottom, which in reality could happen, then there will have to be a lot of soul searching done by everybody within the football department and boardroom.

They have to show more passion for the jersey they're wearing and understand that there's not many clubs that can turn out 16,500 supporters when you're sitting bottom of the Premiership.

Some of the players just looked like they weren't capable of handling that pressure. Hearts are a pretty experienced squad, it's not as if they've got young lads there. For me, they have to handle it.