Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich: Two late goals take Bayern up to third in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have now won 10 of their past 13 matches in all competitions and face Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League

Bayern Munich scored two goals in injury time to see off Freiburg and move up to third in the Bundesliga.

The visitors went ahead when Robert Lewandowski slid in to score following Alphonso Davies' fine left-wing run.

Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo volleyed in an equaliser from Janik Haberer's pass.

But Bayern, who began the day in fifth, scored in the 92nd minute with Joshua Zirkzee's close-range effort before Serge Gnabry added a third after his first attempt had been blocked.

The victory takes Bayern, who have won the Bundesliga title in each of the previous seven seasons, above Borussia Dortmund and Schalke and leaves them four points behind the top two - leaders RB Leipzig and second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Thomas Muller had hit the post for Bayern in the seventh minute before Lewandowski's 19th league goal of the season gave them the lead in the 16th minute.

A goal from Alassane Plea and a Lars Stindl penalty gave Monchengladbach a 2-0 home win over bottom of the table Paderborn.

Schalke dropped two points away at Wolfsburg in a 1-1 draw. Ozan Kabak had put Schalke ahead but an 82nd-minute equaliser from Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu saw it end in a draw.

Cologne moved out of the bottom three as they fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin gained only their fifth league win of the season with a 1-0 success at Bayer Leverkusen.